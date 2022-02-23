A series of public information sessions will be held throughout March for farmers across the country on Ireland’s draft 2023-2027 CAP Strategic Plan.

The sessions will be hosted by the Department of Agriculture to provide farmers with early information on changes to the CAP from 1 January 2023.

Presentations will be made by department staff and there will be opportunities for farmers to ask questions on the night.

In particular, the information sessions will cover direct payments including entitlements, active farmer checks, agricultural activity and land eligibility changes, stocking rates, eco schemes, details on the new Agri-Environmental Climate Measure (AECM), organic farming and other important information that farmers need to know now so they can best prepare for 2023.

The first information evening will take place on Thursday 3 March and the last one takes place on Wednesday 30 March in11 different venues across the country.

Sessions will take place in Westmeath, Cork, Tipperary, Mayo, Leitrim, Galway, Carlow, Monaghan and Donegal as well as one online webinar on 15 March which will facilitate for those who cannot attend in person.

The webinar will also be recorded and made available online for ease of access for those who cannot attend.

The first information session will take place in the Mullingar Park Hotel, Co Westmeath.

All meetings will take place from 8-9.30pm each evening.

CAP submission

Ireland’s Draft CSP was submitted to the European Commission on 31 December 2021 with approval of the Plan is expected in September 2022.

Any information provided in the sessions will be based on the draft plan submitted to the EU Commission and is subject to change up until the CSP is approved by the EU Commission.