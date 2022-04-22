Macra wants to see 20% active farmers under the age of 35.

The European Commission’s observation letter on Ireland’s CAP strategic plan has reinforced the concerns that Macra na Feirme has held since August 2021 regarding the new CAP, said Macra na Feirme president John Keane.

With specific regard to objective seven, which aims to ‘attract and sustain young farmers and new farmers and facilitate sustainable business development in rural areas’, the Commission notes that "it is understood that investments under the On-Farm Capital Investments Scheme will qualify as green investments".

In this regard, Keane said, Ireland is invited to better substantiate how young farmers will benefit from this intervention to address the need to access land for purchase and develop farm enterprises.

Concerns

"It is clear throughout the observation letter that the Commission has concerns over the specificity of measures not just specific to young farmers.

"What is needed now [are] tangible changes to the proposals, changes that address access to land and access to finance,” said Keane.

Macra has called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and the Department of Agriculture to put in place "real substantial support" through CAP funding to address one of the main barriers for young people entering the sector, which is "access to land".

"The Commission has further highlighted that the proposed supports under essentially TAMS will not do that, something we have been saying since the first draft was published last August 2021," he said.

'Shutting off land'

It also begs the questions as to why the Department would be shutting off the land from production under the proposed retirement scheme when the Commission is so obviously highlighting that young farmers need access to land, he added.

"It is also noted in the letter that ‘Ireland is asked to better explain how the early stage support for producer organisations and the community-led local development (LEADER) programme will provide opportunities for young farmers'.

"What is required to measure success in 2027 of these supports is a target for the number of young people actively farming," he said.

However, Keane added that Macra is "unclear" as to the Department's target.