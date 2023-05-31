Royal Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai and vice-president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was amongst the top CAP earners in 2022. \ Healy Racing

Teagasc received a combined CAP direct payment of over €528,000 in 2022 across its farms, making it one of the largest beneficiaries in the country.

The semi-state body received direct payments for 12 farms, ranging from €87,221 for Teagasc Oak Park in Carlow to €11,772 for Teagasc’s organic herd in Galway.

Beef barons also benefitted from large payments, with Branganstown Farms Ltd and Bellingham Farms, Co Louth, both connected to Larry Goodman and his family, receiving €204,432 and €192,581 respectively.

The Kepak Group received direct payments totalling €219,007. Kepak Farm in Co Meath received €111,476, while two of the meat processor’s companies, Athleague Meats and Clonee Meats, secured payments of €57,618 and €49,913.

In Waterford, John and Peter Queally, the brothers who founded Dawn Meats, received a CAP direct payment of €191,374.

Some of the country's stud farms were among the top CAP earners in 2022.

Godolphin Ireland UC, based at the 1,500ac Kildangan Stud, Co Kildare, also took home a hefty €222,282. The farm is owned by an Emirati royal, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, the vice-president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates.