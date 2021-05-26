Wednesday 9.30pm: CAP talks to go late into the night

CAP talks in Brussels are set to continue late into Wednesday night as negotiators seek to break a deadlock over the ring-fencing of funds for eco-schemes.

Eco-schemes will be funded from Pillar I, traditionally used to provide direct payments to farmers.

The latest compromise tabled by the European Council of Ministers would see 22% of Pillar I ring-fenced for climate and environment measures.

This would increase between 2025 and 2027, as Barry Cassidy reports in full detail here.

Also inside, you can read about the 55,000ha of land was was previously deemed ineligible for farm payments that could become eligible in the next CAP.

The Department of Agriculture plans to include a areas that until now would be ‘red-lined’ out of payments, like scrub land, into the payment net.

Wednesday, 4pm: Top slicing all payments for a new small farm payment

In a surprise development from the talks, it has emerged that all members states could be required to implement a Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS).

Put simply, that would require a cut to all farmers’ direct payments to create a new fund, which would then be used to support smaller farms.

In the last CAP, this was an optional measure and one that Ireland did not choose to take.

Now though, it looks like the CRISS will be mandatory – so all farmers in Ireland will have their payment cut to create a fund that will then be reallocated to the benefit of smaller farms.

The size of that cut is still being debated – and you can read about it in more detail in Barry Cassidy’s story here.

Wednesday 9am: ‘No deal is better than a bad deal’ - IFA

The IFA has said that if the EU was really ambitious about taking action on climate change, it would put up more funding, instead of taking 20% to 30% off each farmer’s direct payment.

Its president Tim Cullinan is in Brussels for the talks, in his role as vice president of the European-wide farmers organisation COPA-COGECA.

You can read more about what he told the president of the EU Agriculture Council here.

Wednesday 8.30am: CAP becoming an ‘unworkable environmental exercise’

That’s according to the ICMSA president Pat McCormack. He says the current CAP proposals will see farmers take substantial cuts to their farm income, while giving more money to consultants, inspectors and advisers.

It’s less money for more regulation and nothing meaningful in terms of sustainability. You can read more about the ICMSA’s position here.

Tuesday 12 noon: Minister for Agriculture wants to keep control over Irish payments

Kestutis Navickas, Lithuanian Minister for the Environment alongside Charlie McConalogue Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine at CAP talks in Brussels.

As he prepares to join the talks in Brussels, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue says his key objective is to ensure Ireland has three key items to be thrashed out in Brussels this week.