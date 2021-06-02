Capping direct payments at €60,000 would free up some €22m in CAP money, analysis by the Irish Farmers Journal shows.

In 2020, there were 925 farms claiming a payment over €60,000. In total, these farms received €78m.

There were 169 farms with a payment of more than €100,000. Capping at €100,000 would yield €5m from the €22m these farms receive.

In the next CAP, Ireland may have to apply a linear cut to redistribute up to 10% of direct payments, a sum equal to €120m.

Capping payments at €60,000 would reduce the linear cut to 8%, while capping at €100,000 would reduce it to 9.5%.