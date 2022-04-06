Young Holstein bull rankings published by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) are again led by Genosource Captain, after the bull had slipped to second place when the data was last published in December 2021.

Captain tops the list with a Profitable Lifetime Index (PLI) of £950. Ranked second is Denovo 3709 Carter with a PLI of £928.

Progenesis Raptors is in third with a PLI of £916. Winstar Greycup is fourth, with Peak Breaking News slipping four places from December to finish fifth. According to AHDB, 70% of dairy semen sold in the UK is produced by young genomic sires.

Denovo 14566 Crosby leads the proven sire rankings with a PLI of £777, followed by Westcoast Yamaska on £761 with Bomaz Montreal in third.

