Carbery held its farmer conference on Monday evening in the Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery, Co Cork.

The well-attended event had a theme of building resilience and I’m told Finola Colgan, development officer with Mental Health Ireland, gave an excellent presentation including several tips on what farmers can do to look after their mental health.

She engaged well with those present with a thought-provoking and light-hearted presentation on what can be an uncomfortable topic for some.

Prison

She put the crowd at ease early on when she quipped: “The only other time I’ve spoken in front of so many men was at the Midlands Prison.”

You could tell this wasn’t the first time she had spoken to a captive audience.