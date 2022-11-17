Carbery and Dairygold have announced that they will maintain their milk prices for October milk supplied.
Carbery will pay farmers 54.2c/l excluding VAT and a 0.5c/l somatic cell count (SCC) bonus.
Dairygold will pay farmers 54.5c/l excluding VAT on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.
'Stable markets'
A Dairygold spokesperson commented that “dairy markets have been stable in recent weeks, despite significant inflation, which could potentially affect demand”.
“Market returns this year have been at historic highs and this is reflected in the continuous strong milk price being paid. The Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month-by-month basis,” they said.
