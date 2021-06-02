The programme has herd sizes ranging from 58 to 238 enrolled as monitor farms. \ Donal O' Leary

The Teagasc-Carbery monitor farm programme has been renewed to run from 2021-2025 under the co-ordination of Teagasc's John McNamara. Support will be provided by the Teagasc's dairy and dry stock advisory teams in west Cork.

“The joint programme is a critical part of our advisory programme in leading the development of dairy farming in the region,” stated Teagasc regional manager for Cork west, Thomas Curran.

“We, as an advisory team, are looking forward to working with all farmers and people in the wider agricultural industry in west Cork over the next five years,” Curran continued.

The Teagasc team will collaborate with advisors in each of the four west Cork co-operatives of Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird to demonstrate sustainable herd management practices and carbon efficient farming.

“The programme only works with the co-operation of our monitor farmers. We have a great team in place for this latest Joint Programme,” commented John McNamara .

Programme objectives

Eleven key objectives have been outlined for the programme, with milk quality added to the list since the previous round of the programme. The areas identified are:

Carbon efficiency.

Herd breeding.

Water quality.

Milk quality.

Biodiversity.

Nutrient use and soil fertility.

Financial performance.

Farm safety.

Grassland management.

Lifestyle/health.

Animal welfare.

Best practices

“Farmers are always keen to see best practice farming in action, and they learn the most from what other farmers are implementing,” Carbery chair TJ Sullivan said on the renewal of the joint programme.

“This has been the secret of the success of the monitor farm programme to date,” Sullivan said, speaking on the programme which has been running since 1998.