The west Cork dairy processor Carbery Group has announced it will financially support a funded masters of science in University College Cork (UCC) for a further five years.

The group has pledged to fund a masters programme for one student in the postgraduate co-operatives, agri-food and sustainable development course in UCC annually for the next five years.

The successful applicant will receive €10,630 of funding to cover their university fees, along with a further € 2,500 stipend for their year of study.

“The co-operative ethos is fundamental to the Carbery identity and how we operate,” commented Carbery CEO Jason Hawkins.

“The Carbery Group scholarship reinforces the historic ties that connects the business school with Ireland’s indigenous food industry,” Professor at UCC and Dean of Cork University Business School Thia Hennessy said.

University College Cork

“The scholarship is indicative of the evolving nature of this relationship as we confront the challenges associated with placing sustainability at the heart of vibrant communities,” stated Prof Hennessy.

A period of work placement with Carbery Group will also be secured by those who secure funding under the programme.

“By providing students with practical insights into how the Carbery Group are working to create sustainable local economies, we will both be preparing MSc co-operatives, agri-food and sustainable development graduates to thrive in the future economy,” commented Hennessy.

Applications

The application process is open from now until 1 August 2021.

Student applicants must have secured a minimum second-class honours in an approved primary degree or equivalent and have already accepted a place on the MSc covered by the scholarship.

A short personal statement, followed by an interview, will determine the recipient of the funding.