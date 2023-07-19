Carbery has announced that it is reducing its milk price for June by 1c/l.
Farmer suppliers will receive 38.1c/l, excluding VAT, for June supplies.
In May, farmers received 39.1c/l, excluding VAT, which was the highest milk price set among all the major milk processors.
A Carbery spokesperson said that dairy market performance and, in particular, the slow demand recovery to date continue to be of concern, a spokesperson for Carbery stated.
Competitors
On Tuesday, Dairygold also announced a cut to its milk price for June and is paying 36.02c/l, excluding VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.
On Monday, Kerry Group announced it will pay farmer
suppliers 35.07c/l, excluding VAT, for June supplies, the same amount it paid for May supplies.
Meanwhile, last week, Lakeland Dairies announced it will pay suppliers 35.4c/l, excluding VAT, for milk supplied in June. This price also saw no change from May's milk
price.
