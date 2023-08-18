Carbery has cut the price it will pay farmers for their July milk supplies. \ Philip Doyle

Carbery Group has announced that it has cut its milk price for July supplies to 33.38c/l, excluding VAT.

The price represents a cut of 2c/l excluding VAT on what the group paid out for June milk.

However, Carbery confirmed that it will provide suppliers with a 3c/l top-up support payment for July, taken from its stability fund.

A spokesperson for Carbery said that milk price continues to be affected by poorly performing dairy markets. They said that the expected demand recovery has not yet materialised.

Others

On Thursday, Tirlán confirmed the price it will pay suppliers for their July milk supplies, at 33.89c/l excluding VAT and at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Dairygold confirmed the price it will pay for July milk supplies at 34.28c/l, excluding VAT and at standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

The July price is almost 2c/l lower than the price the processor paid for June milk supplies, at 36.02c/l, excluding VAT.

On Wednesday, Kerry Group confirmed that its leading price commitment will see its milk price stay steady for July at 35c/l, excluding VAT, and base solids of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

Elsewhere, Lakeland Dairies announced a base price for July milk at 33.81c/l excluding VAT, a drop of 1.85c/l on its June price.

“Global demand for dairy products remains sluggish. This weak demand is being met by resilient milk supplies in many of the larger production areas, resulting in a continued imbalance between supply and demand,” a spokesperson said.

