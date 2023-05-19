Carbery has announced the milk price it will pay farmers for their April supplies. / Donal O' Leary

Carbery has announced it will pay its farmers 39.1c/l excluding VAT for their April milk supplies.

The latest price represents a 3c/l cut on the group’s March milk price, which was 42.32c/l excluding VAT.

A Carbery spokesperson said it will also continue to support its milk price from its stability fund and is allocating 3c/l support for April milk.

The milk price cut is “based on continuing weakness in dairy markets”, they said.

“Carbery continues to monitor markets closely and hopes to see stabilisation soon.”

Competitors

On Thursday, Tirlán announced that it has also cut a further 3c/l off its base price for April milk supplies.

The co-op will pay farmers 37.99c/l, excluding VAT at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein. The Tirlán April milk price is down from the 41.98c/l excluding VAT it paid farmers for their March supplies.

Elsewhere, Kerry Group confirmed that it will pay farmers 36.02c/l for their April supplies, excluding VAT and at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat. The April price is 2c/l less than the 38.1c/l farmers received for March supplies.

Dairygold also reduced its milk price for April by 2c/l to 38.09c/l, excluding VAT for all milk supplied at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

Last week, Lakeland Dairies cut its April milk price by 3.8c/l on the March price. Suppliers in the Republic of Ireland saw their price fall below the 40c/l mark to 37c/l, excluding VAT.

