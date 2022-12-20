Carbery has maintained its price for November milk supplied at 54.8c/l excluding VAT.

The payment represents no change on what Carbery suppliers received for their October milk.

A spokesperson for the group said Carbery will continue to monitor dairy markets and global demand into 2023.

The group will also continue its sustainability bonus of 0.5c/l for all farmers who have committed to Carbery’s sustainability pledge and agreed to undergo a water quality assessment.

To date, this bonus has been paid to over 95% of Carbery suppliers, having first started in September.

Competitors

Elsewhere, Lakeland Dairies, Tirlán, Dairygold and Kerry Group have all also held milk prices steady for November.