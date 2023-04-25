Carbery Group has announced the appointment of Liam Hughes as group chief financial officer (CFO) and executive director.

He will take up this position in the coming months.

Originally from Fermoy, Co Cork, Hughes joins Carbery from Kerry Group, where he has held several senior finance positions and global senior leadership positions in Europe and the US.

He is a chartered accountant, as well as an experienced executive within the food industry, having held the role of president of Kerry’s North American taste business and most recently leading their taste business in Europe.

Crucial stage

Commenting on the appointment, Carbery Group CEO Jason Hawkins said Hughes joins at a crucial stage for Carbery, as it seeks to build on 50 years of evolution and “propel the company into the next phase of success”.

“The group CFO is a pivotal role to achieve this and I look forward to working with Liam and drawing on his extensive financial management and commercial experience and also his strength in driving growth supported by innovation, commercial expertise and new approaches.”

Carbery Group chair Cormac O’Keeffe said: “Liam’s knowledge, combined with his strong financial acumen and global experience, makes him very well suited to build on the strong foundations that are in place at Carbery.

“On behalf of the board, I welcome him and look forward to working with him. I would also like to reiterate our thanks to our outgoing CFO Colm Leen for his many years of commitment to Carbery and wish him all the best for the future,” he said.

Carbery is owned by four Irish co-operatives - Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird - and employs over 1,000 people, with 1,215 local farmer suppliers.