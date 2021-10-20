Carbery has increased its base price by 1c/l. \ Philip Doyle

Carbery Group has increased its milk price for September.

Its base milk price for September will rise by 1c/l to 34.6c/l excluding VAT.

A spokesperson for Carbery explained that the company has taken the decision to support the milk price for their suppliers, though it said cheese is lagging behind in the dairy markets.

“While dairy markets are performing strongly, the price of cheese is not as strong as other commodities.

“However, we are committed to supporting our suppliers and are therefore increasing our milk price by 1c/l.”