Carbery has set its milk price for March supplies at 42.32c/l, excluding VAT, staying clear of the 40c/l marker a number of other processors have laid down.

The processor has reduced its milk price by 6c/l but has applied a 2c/l supplier support payment from its stability fund, resulting in a net milk price reduction of 4c/l.

A Carbery spokesperson said the processor continues to "monitor dairy market performance closely”.

Competitors

Last week, Lakeland Dairies also chopped a further 4c/l off its milk price for March supplies with farmers to receive 40.81c/l excluding VAT for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. This is down from the 44.61c/l excluding VAT that Lakelands paid farmers for their February supplies.

Kerry Group has cut its milk price for March supplies to 38.1c/l excluding VAT at 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat. The price represents a near 4c/l drop on the 41.9c/l Kerry Group suppliers received for their February supplies.

Dairygold has confirmed the price it will pay farmers for their March milk supplies as 40c/l excluding VAT and at standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat. The price represents a near 4c/l cut on the 43.8c/l milk price excluding VAT that Dairygold suppliers received for February milk.

Arrabawn Co-op will pay suppliers 42.08c/l, excluding VAT, for milk supplied at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. This March milk price is down 4c/l on its February price.

