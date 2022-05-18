A spokesperson for Carbery said that its milk price is increasing in line with the “strong performance of dairy markets".

Carbery announced on Wednesday that it will increase the price it pays for April milk supplied by 3c/l.

The dairy processor says that if this decision was “replicated across the four West Cork co-ops” including Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, this would result in an average price for April milk supplied of 48.25c/l, excluding VAT.

A spokesperson for Carbery said that its milk price is increasing in line with the “strong performance of dairy markets and particularly cheese”.

The Carbery price announcement follows that of Dairygold which increased its April milk price by over 2.8c/l on that paid for March milk supplied, bringing it to 47.86c/l, excluding VAT, at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

Last week, Glanbia announced it will pay its suppliers 47.5c/l, excluding VAT, for April milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Read more

Glanbia’s April milk price on the rise