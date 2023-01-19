Carbery has set the price it will pay farmers for December milk.

Carbery has announced that it will maintain its milk price for December milk supplied at 54.78c/l excluding VAT.

The co-op has not changed its milk price in several months.

The Carbery price includes 0.5c/l somatic cell count (SCC) and 0.5c/l sustainability bonus.

Back payment

The board of Carbery has also agreed to pay a 1c/l bonus on all milk supplied by its farmers in 2022.

Additionally, the board has approved an allocation of €10m to its stability fund.

A spokesperson said this fund will continue to be used to support future milk price at times of market challenges.

They said dairy markets have weakened over recent weeks, due primarily to higher global milk output and weaker demand.

“While the board has decided to maintain its December price, it continues to closely monitor market developments,” they said.

Competitors

On Wednesday, Dairygold announced that it will maintain its milk price for December milk supplied at 54.5c/l, excluding VAT and based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

On Tuesday, Kerry Group announced that it will pay farmers 53.08c/l, excluding VAT, for all December milk supplied at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

Elsewhere, last week Lakeland Dairies announced that its milk price will remain unchanged again for December milk supplies at 55.78c/l excluding VAT and at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

