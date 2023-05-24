Carbery and Arrabawn confirmed their April milk prices this week. \ Philip Doyle

Carbery has set the highest milk price for April supplies, albeit just. The group will pay its farmers 39.1c/l excluding VAT for all April milk.

The latest price represents a 3c/l cut on the Carbery’s March milk price, which was 42.32c/l, excluding VAT.

The group’s milk price cut is “based on continuing weakness in dairy markets”, a spokesperson said.

“Carbery continues to monitor markets closely and hopes to see stabilisation soon.”

Arrabawn’s April milk price follows close behind Cabery’s. The co-op has confirmed it will pay farmers 39.04c/l excluding VAT, a reduction of 3c/l on its March milk price of 42.08c/l excluding VAT.

Competitors

Tirlán confirmed on Friday that it has cut a further 3c/l off its base price for April milk supplies.

The co-op will pay farmers 37.99c/l, excluding VAT at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Elsewhere, Kerry Group will pay farmers 36.02c/l, Dairygold will pay 38.09c/l and Lakeland Dairies will pay 38.09c/l, all exluding VAT and at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

