Carbery has maintained its milk price for August milk supplied at 54.2c/l excluding VAT, the same price it paid farmers for their July milk.

The group highlighted that the price it paid farmers in July had been up 2c/l on its June price.

The August price includes a 0.5c/l somatic cell count (SCC) bonus.

A spokesperson for Carbery confirmed that while dairy markets remain stable, they are closely monitoring global markets for any pressure on the economy from inflation, energy prices or other factors.

Competitors

Kerry Group has also maintained its previous month’s milk price for August milk supplied at 53.08c/l excluding VAT at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat. The co-operative paid its milk suppliers the same price for their July milk.

Lakeland Dairies increased its milk price for August milk supplied to 55.78c/l excluding VAT, also at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat. This equated to a 1.5c/l increase in price on what the co-operative paid for July milk supplied.

