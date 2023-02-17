Carbery Group has decreased its milk price for the month of January by 3.8c/l.

If this decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops (Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird), this will result in an average price for January of 50.2c/l, excluding VAT.

This price is inclusive of a somatic cell count (SCC) bonus.

A spokesperson for Carbery said that this decision is taken in view of current dairy market performance, adding that Carbery will continue to monitor global markets closely.

Other co-ops, including Kerry, Lakeland Daires and Dairygold, have announced their milk prices for January this week.

Glanbia suppliers are still waiting for an announcement.

Read more

Dairygold milk price slips with the rest

Kerry drops milk price by over 5c/l