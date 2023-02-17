Carbery Group has decreased its milk price for the month of January by 3.8c/l.
If this decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops (Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird), this will result in an average price for January of 50.2c/l, excluding VAT.
This price is inclusive of a somatic cell count (SCC) bonus.
A spokesperson for Carbery said that this decision is taken in view of current dairy market performance, adding that Carbery will continue to monitor global markets closely.
Other co-ops, including Kerry, Lakeland Daires and Dairygold, have announced their milk prices for January this week.
Glanbia suppliers are still waiting for an announcement.
