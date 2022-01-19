Carbery Group has announced a lift in its December milk price.

It has confimed a price of 38.2c/l, excluding VAT, for December supplies.

This price is 1.5c/l on top of the November price its suppliers received.

This leaves it to the boards of the four west Cork co-ops Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird to decide if they will replicate this price.

Lakeland Daries was the first co-op out of the traps last Thursday with its December milk price and confirmed a price of 37.9c/l, an increase of 1.2c/l on the previous month.

Glanbia also announced their price on the same day and will pay 39.77c/l on December supplies, the highest price offered to suppliers across the board.

Glanbia’s price includes an unconditional late supply bonus of 1.9c/l, excluding VAT, which will be paid on December milk.

Other co-ops who have announced their December milk price include Dairygold, Aurivo and Kerry Group paying 38.25c/l, 37.88c/l and 37.16c/l respectively, excluding VAT, for milk supplied at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.