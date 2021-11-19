Drinagh Co-op is the biggest of the west Cork co-ops that trade with Carbery and processes milk at Ballineen.

Carbery Group has increased its milk price for October by 1c/l. If this decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops - Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird - this will result in an average price for October of around 35.7c/l excluding VAT at base solids.

On Thursday, Dairygold Co-op increased the October quoted milk price by 1c/l to 36c/l excluding VAT at base solids.

A company spokesperson said: “Dairy markets remain buoyant, with global milk supplies more constrained, leading to firmer returns across the basket of dairy commodities. As is customary, the Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month-by-month basis.”

Kerry Group also followed what the other processors announced last week and increased base milk price by 1c/l.

That brings the October base milk price for Kerry to 35.0c/l excluding VAT at base solids (3.3% protein and 3.6% fat). It also lifted September milk price by 1c/l.

