Carbery is paying 1c/l more than the next leading processor Dairygold who is paying farmers 38.09c/l, excluding VAT.

Carbery has held its milk price for May and has, for the second month, set the highest price.

The group announced on Tuesday 20 June that it will pay suppliers 39.1c/l, excluding VAT, for May milk.

A spokesperson for Carbery said that they continue to be concerned about dairy markets performance and in particular the slow demand recovery to date.

Competitors

Hot on Dairygold's heels is Tirlán, which is paying farmers 37.99c/l, excluding VAT, for May milk supplied at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

Aurivo, Lakeland Dairies and Kerry have all set their milk price below 36c/l, excluding VAT, for May.