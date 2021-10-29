Government and opposition TDs have criticised potential cattle herd reduction scenarios outlined in Ireland’s first carbon budgets launched by the Climate Change Advisory Council on Monday and say Government must not set emissions targets to the detriment of rural Ireland.

The Irish Farmers Journal spoke to members of the Oireachtas following a briefing on Thursday on the KPMG economic impact assessment report on the potential carbon emissions reduction targets for Irish agriculture.

James O’Connor TD – Fianna Fáil – Cork East

Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor said he would question the judgement of any politician who says Irish agriculture can avoid reducing its carbon footprint and that the measures to achieve this must be supported with robust investment in diversifying farm incomes.

“I really do feel that some in rural Ireland have been led down the garden path by some politicians and told they won’t need to make any changes.”

Deputy O’Connor expressed “serious concern” around the political trajectory of climate change measures and suggested that his Green Party colleagues and the departments which they lead have not made sufficient progress in their work to diversify farm incomes through generation of on-farm renewable energy for the national grid.

The Cork TD outlined his full faith in party colleague Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and said that Government must “deliver a just transition”.

Seán Canney TD – Independent – Galway East

Deputy Seán Canney says farmers in his constituency are worried that they are being scapegoated and that when it comes to climate measures, “we need to put the horse before the cart”.

He expressed frustration that farmers are being expected to implement measures on reducing carbon emissions without first being provided with the financial resources to do so.

“Farmers have been asked to reduce the herd without any money coming in. There has been very little engagement with farmers and their representatives on how it will actually work.

“Farmers are doing everything they can to reduce emissions already and Government and the minister must take heed of it.”

The deputy expressed concern for smaller and younger farmers in his constituency.

Verona Murphy – Independent – Wexford

On emission targets, Independent TD Verona Murphy said: “The Government thinks that we should accept this but I see it as wholly unacceptable.”

She highlighted how agriculture is vital to the economy of Co Wexford and suggested the Government must work with farmers who “are already doing and can do better at carbon sequestration”.

“We absolutely have to support farmers on the changes they are willing to make,” she said.

“The [emissions reduction] percentage we’re going to be asked to comply with will mean we’re not going to be viable.”

She said: “Herd reduction will mean absolutely nothing if Brazil continues to produce beef at increasing levels.”

Richard O’Donoghue – Independent – Limerick

Richard O’Donoghue said: “I don’t think there is any other industry that has had to go through as many changes in the last decade [as agriculture].”

“The amount of regulation being put on the sector is not encouraging young farmers to come and farm.”

The Independent TD suggested the Government must look elsewhere to reduce carbon emissions as it decides on the required sectoral breakdowns over the coming weeks.

“They’re blaming farmers for everything when they’re not the problem. There can be reductions found across the board.”

Richard Bruton – Fine Gael – Dublin Bay North

A former Minister for Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton, while agreeable that emissions targets must be set carefully, said “no one sector will get a free pass”.

He warned that “politicians are faced with difficult choices” and that having concrete modelling on the economic impact of emissions targets on agriculture and other sectors must come prior to these choices.

“The reality will be that in some years’ time, it will be cheaper for other sectors to pay farmers to sequester carbon.”

The Fine Gael TD drew attention to the predicament of having to “make a punt on supposed future technology advancements” that will enable emissions reduction.

Danny Healy-Rae – Independent – Kerry

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae described the “devastating effect” emissions reduction targets will have “on the whole country”.

“Farmers are doing their very best producing food for the people of Ireland and for export. [The Government] are starting out on the wrong foot by penalising the farmer before he has even been convicted at all.”

He said the farmers of Kerry are already sequestering large amounts of carbon.

“There is no recognition or assessment being done as to what farmers are already doing on climate.”

