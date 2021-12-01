Dear Sir: I have this week written to Edwin Poots MLA, Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, acknowledging the strategic value of achieving the overall 30% methane reduction target agreed at COP26.

Whether we like it or not, worldwide action on methane – a short-term greenhouse gas – is going to be essential if we are to counter continued emissions from fossil fuels, which will take longer to address.

As this is no longer about who is responsible for what, but about who can do what, significant expectation will now be placed on what ruminant livestock can contribute.

This makes it all the more important that we take control of how to do our bit.

An essential part of this is accurate and consistent baseline measurement, and the reason I have approached all four farming ministers across the UK.

The four nations have all taken different approaches to climate change, but it is imperative that we now all adopt the practices of the best, and that quality assurance of farm-level carbon calculators by an independent body is made a priority.

Improved health status will continue to play a part in this reduction target and will be a focus of Ruminant Health and Welfare.

To see our letter, go to: www.ruminanthw.org.uk.

