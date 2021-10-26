When the Climate Act was signed into law in July, the Irish Farmers Journal commissioned KPMG to carry out an independent economic impact assessment into how emission reduction targets under the can be achieved, and the impact on farm incomes, economic output and jobs across rural Ireland. The detailed findings from this report will be published this Thursday, 28 October inside the Irish Farmers Journal. It is the only full sectoral analysis which has been carried out to date and includes how:Reductions in agricultural emissions of 13%, 18%, 21%, 30% and 50% will impact employment levels (direct and indirect), economic output and farm incomes. This economic impact assessment represents one of the most extensive pieces of research ever carried out by the Irish Farmers Journal. The report was funded to ensure that Government policy in relation to climate action measures for agriculture are fully understood in relation to the economic impact on farm incomes and rural Ireland. This report will be the most accurate source of data in measuring the impact of emissions reduction targets on rural Ireland.
Don’t miss our expert analysis of these targets – only inside this week’s Irish Farmers Journal.