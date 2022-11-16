The issue of who owns the carbon removals on Irish farms will be among the topics discussed at a meeting in Tralee, Co Kerry, this evening (Thursday 17 November).

The meeting of the Carbon Removals Action Group (CRAG) will discuss the importance of farmers owning the carbon sequestration rights of their properties, and the current legal position regarding these rights.

In addition, a presentation by Professor Laurence Shalloo of Teagasc will assess if getting to net carbon zero is possible for Irish agriculture.

The meeting will take place at The Rose Hotel in Tralee at 8pm.