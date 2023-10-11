With this year’s abnormally high diesel prices, many contractors and farmers need to keep a closer watch on the way which fuel is managed.

Agri-diesel is going up by over 2c/l due to a hike in the carbon tax in the Budget 2024, but not until 1 May 2024.

The €7.50/t tax increase equates to 2.3c/l on marked gas oil (green diesel).

The carbon tax increased from €48.50/t to €56/t on Wednesday. The hike in the tax resulted in a 2.5c/l rise on diesel and 2.1c/l on petrol at midnight after budget day

Farmers can claim back the carbon tax on agri-diesel, but agri-contractors are excluded from that facility, a situation described by the contractors as “unjust and unjustifiable”.