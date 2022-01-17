We’re hiring a buildings reporter to join our growing livestock team.
This is an exciting opportunity to produce quality farm buildings-related articles for the Irish Farmers Journal and buildings-related supplements and publications, working on print, digital and multimedia projects.
Responsibilities include:Write relevant high-quality farm buildings-related articles for the Irish Farmers Journal and Irish Country Living.Attend and report on farm buildings-related meetings.Make sure readers are briefed on TAMS grants, etc.Work on supplements and any other publications as required.Be an integral part of the editorial team.Participate in editorial meetings and discussions.Ensure that all agreed deadlines are met.Contribute to the implementation of the Irish Farmers Journal’s digital strategy, including regular news updates, blogs, social media and multimedia outlook, etc, as required.
Candidate requirements:Third-level qualification in agriculture, journalism or a related discipline.Excellent knowledge and understanding of the farm buildings sector.Good level of skills in research, English and writing.Computer literacy and digital skills including video, audio, podcasts, multimedia, MSOffice and CRM systems.Excellent communication skills.Ability to work to strict deadlines.Strong attention to detail, with ability to manage daily administrative tasks.Full clean driving license essential.
Interested applicants should forward a CV and cover letter by email to the HR manager at recruit@farmersjournal.ie with ‘Buildings reporter’ in the subject line.
For a full job description click here.
Application deadline: 4 February 2022
Applications will be treated in the strictest confidence.
The company is an equal opportunities employer.