We’re hiring a buildings reporter to join our growing livestock team.

This is an exciting opportunity to produce quality farm buildings-related articles for the Irish Farmers Journal and buildings-related supplements and publications, working on print, digital and multimedia projects.

Responsibilities include:

  • Write relevant high-quality farm buildings-related articles for the Irish Farmers Journal and Irish Country Living.
  • Attend and report on farm buildings-related meetings.
  • Make sure readers are briefed on TAMS grants, etc.
  • Work on supplements and any other publications as required.
  • Be an integral part of the editorial team.
  • Participate in editorial meetings and discussions.
  • Ensure that all agreed deadlines are met.
  • Contribute to the implementation of the Irish Farmers Journal’s digital strategy, including regular news updates, blogs, social media and multimedia outlook, etc, as required.

    • Candidate requirements:

  • Third-level qualification in agriculture, journalism or a related discipline.
  • Excellent knowledge and understanding of the farm buildings sector.
  • Good level of skills in research, English and writing.
  • Computer literacy and digital skills including video, audio, podcasts, multimedia, MSOffice and CRM systems.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Ability to work to strict deadlines.
  • Strong attention to detail, with ability to manage daily administrative tasks.
  • Full clean driving license essential.

    • Interested applicants should forward a CV and cover letter by email to the HR manager at recruit@farmersjournal.ie with ‘Buildings reporter’ in the subject line.

    For a full job description click here.

    Application deadline: 4 February 2022

    Applications will be treated in the strictest confidence.

    The company is an equal opportunities employer.