We’re hiring a Head of Commercial Design to lead our commercial design and production team.

This is an exciting opportunity to lead a function that has the resources, skill set and capacity to meet the evolving needs of the Agricultural Trust with a core focus on The Irish Farmers Journal, The Irish Field, Irish Country Magazine, Irish Farmers Journal marketing events and new business functions as they emerge.

Key responsibilities:

  • Develop and design excellent print and digital assets with the goal of continuously raising the level of creative.
  • Manage direct reports and, as necessary, recruit, train, mentor and develop the team.
  • Co-ordinate the print production & design function of weekly/monthly print and digital publications.
  • Co-ordinate, contribute and design new digital and print campaigns for customers.
  • Co-ordinate and contribute to the concept creation, design and delivery of marketing needs for events and all marketing requirements including merchandise, promotional material, etc.
  • Work with commercial management team to create and implement new initiatives that fit within the Agricultural Trust’s strategy.

    • Candidate requirements:

  • Third-level qualification in graphic design or similar.
  • Five years+ experience leading a design team in the media industry.
  • Proficient in Adobe InDesign, Illustrator and Photoshop.
  • Ability to design high-quality adverts for both print and digital platforms.
  • Ability to work to strict deadlines.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Team management experience.

    • Interested applicants should forward a CV and cover letter by email to the HR manager at recruit@farmersjournal.ie with 'Head of Commercial Design' in the subject line.

    For a full job description click here

    Application deadline: 20 January 2022.

    Applications will be treated in the strictest confidence.

    The company is an equal opportunities employer.