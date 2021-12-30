We’re hiring a Head of Commercial Design to lead our commercial design and production team.
This is an exciting opportunity to lead a function that has the resources, skill set and capacity to meet the evolving needs of the Agricultural Trust with a core focus on The Irish Farmers Journal, The Irish Field, Irish Country Magazine, Irish Farmers Journal marketing events and new business functions as they emerge.
Key responsibilities:Develop and design excellent print and digital assets with the goal of continuously raising the level of creative.Manage direct reports and, as necessary, recruit, train, mentor and develop the team.Co-ordinate the print production & design function of weekly/monthly print and digital publications.Co-ordinate, contribute and design new digital and print campaigns for customers.Co-ordinate and contribute to the concept creation, design and delivery of marketing needs for events and all marketing requirements including merchandise, promotional material, etc.Work with commercial management team to create and implement new initiatives that fit within the Agricultural Trust’s strategy.
Candidate requirements:Third-level qualification in graphic design or similar.Five years+ experience leading a design team in the media industry.Proficient in Adobe InDesign, Illustrator and Photoshop.Ability to design high-quality adverts for both print and digital platforms.Ability to work to strict deadlines.Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.Team management experience.
Interested applicants should forward a CV and cover letter by email to the HR manager at recruit@farmersjournal.ie with 'Head of Commercial Design' in the subject line.
For a full job description click here
Application deadline: 20 January 2022.
Applications will be treated in the strictest confidence.
The company is an equal opportunities employer.