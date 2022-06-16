We’re hiring a marketing specialist to join our dynamic Circulation & Marketing Team.

This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced marketeer to develop and execute creative marketing campaigns.

You will also drive our long-term brand and retail marketing strategies.

Key responsibilities

  • Develop marketing and creative campaigns for our brands and events.
  • Drive weekly promotional activities across email newsletters, radio advertisements, press releases, social media, Google display advertising and video marketing.
  • Prepare annual marketing plans.
  • Manage and drive PR.

    • Candidate background

  • Five-plus years marketing experience in a hands-on marketing role.
  • Digital and traditional marketing skillset.
  • Farming / rural background and/or agri business experience.
  • Third-level qualification in marketing or a related discipline.
  • Drive, enthusiasm and a strong work ethic.
  • Comfortable working on multiple projects with tight deadlines in a fast-paced media environment.

    • Interested applicants should forward a CV and cover letter by email to the HR manager at recruit@farmersjournal.ie with ‘Marketing specialist’ in the subject line.

    For a full job description click here.

    Application deadline: 30 June 2022.

    Applications will be treated in the strictest confidence.

    The company is an equal opportunities employer.