We’re hiring a pedigree and marts reporter to join our growing livestock team.

This is an exciting opportunity to work in a hands-on role dealing with livestock farmers, livestock marts and those working within the agricultural sector.

You will produce and co-ordinate quality articles with multimedia content that will cover livestock farms, marts and pedigree breeding and create timely and quality content from livestock marts in all media forms.

Responsibilities include:

  • Creating detailed show reports, video and audio content.
  • Ensuring relevant Irish Farmers Journal social media channels are updated to promote the content available in print and online.
  • Maintaining the quality of marts, shows and sales being reported on by the Irish Farmers Journal.
  • Increasing engagement with key pedigree stakeholders.
  • Looking at possibilities of using Contribly to allow people share pictures of their show animals and results from local shows.
  • Writing relevant high-quality pedigree technical articles and farm profile articles.

    • Candidate requirements:

  • Third-level qualification in agriculture, journalism or a related discipline.
  • Excellent knowledge and understanding of the dairy, beef and sheep sectors.
  • Good level of skills in research, English and writing.
  • Computer literacy and digital skills including video, audio, podcasts, multimedia, MSOffice and CRM systems.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Ability to work to strict deadlines.
  • Strong attention to detail, with ability to manage daily administrative tasks.
  • Experience/knowledge of agriculture in the Republic and Northern Ireland desirable.
  • Full clean driving license essential.

    • Interested applicants should forward a CV and cover letter by email to the HR manager at recruit@farmersjournal.ie with ‘Pedigree and marts reporter’ in the subject line.

    For a full job description click here.

    Application deadline: 4 February 2022

    Applications will be treated in the strictest confidence.

    The company is an equal opportunities employer.