We’re hiring a pedigree and marts reporter to join our growing livestock team.

This is an exciting opportunity to work in a hands-on role dealing with livestock farmers, livestock marts and those working within the agricultural sector.

You will produce and co-ordinate quality articles with multimedia content that will cover livestock farms, marts and pedigree breeding and create timely and quality content from livestock marts in all media forms.

Responsibilities include:

Creating detailed show reports, video and audio content.

Ensuring relevant Irish Farmers Journal social media channels are updated to promote the content available in print and online.

Maintaining the quality of marts, shows and sales being reported on by the Irish Farmers Journal.

Increasing engagement with key pedigree stakeholders.

Looking at possibilities of using Contribly to allow people share pictures of their show animals and results from local shows.

Writing relevant high-quality pedigree technical articles and farm profile articles.

Candidate requirements:

Third-level qualification in agriculture, journalism or a related discipline.

Excellent knowledge and understanding of the dairy, beef and sheep sectors.

Good level of skills in research, English and writing.

Computer literacy and digital skills including video, audio, podcasts, multimedia, MSOffice and CRM systems.

Excellent communication skills.

Ability to work to strict deadlines.

Strong attention to detail, with ability to manage daily administrative tasks.

Experience/knowledge of agriculture in the Republic and Northern Ireland desirable.

Full clean driving license essential.

Interested applicants should forward a CV and cover letter by email to the HR manager at recruit@farmersjournal.ie with ‘Pedigree and marts reporter’ in the subject line.

For a full job description click here.

Application deadline: 4 February 2022

Applications will be treated in the strictest confidence.

The company is an equal opportunities employer.