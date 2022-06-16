We’re hiring a social media executive to join our Circulation & Marketing Team.
This is a great opportunity to start your career in an entry level role.
You will have responsibility for building, growing and managing online traffic to the Agricultural Trust’s platforms, including the Irish Farmers Journal, Irish Country Living, and The Irish Field, and for increasing brand awareness and engagement online.
Key responsibilitiesDrive engagement and increase interaction across assets and social media for the Agricultural Trust’s platforms.Help to optimise paid campaigns across all platforms. Manage and schedule the daily rollout of content on all Agricultural Trust social media channels.Build on and grow our already strong and existing network of followers on social media, fostering trust and brand loyalty. Oversee the creation of content designed to create engagement and grow the community online as well as offline.Analyse the data from each platform to evaluate the success of each strategy.Attend events and engage with our audience.
Candidate backgroundThird-level qualification in agricultural science, marketing or a related discipline.Knowledge of rural and farming life in Ireland desirable.Knowledge of the constantly evolving social media platforms and media landscapes.Strong writing skills.Knowledge of multimedia production tasks and software, social media, familiarity with HTML, audio and video editing an advantage.Ability to work to strict deadlines.Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.Team player.
Interested applicants should forward a CV and cover letter by email to the HR manager at recruit@farmersjournal.ie with ‘social media executive’ in the subject line.
For a full job description click here.
Application deadline: 30 June 2022.
Applications will be treated in the strictest confidence.
The company is an equal opportunities employer.