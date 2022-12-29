Two Co Carlow brothers, one of whom used a bottle of vodka during the course of an assault, were remanded in custody when they appeared before Judge John Cheatle at a special sitting of Gorey District Court on Wednesday.

Judge Cheatle heard that the brothers Colin Murphy and Glen Murphy, both with an address of 7 Kyleshal, Raheendoran, Carlow, were involved in a series of incidents on Christmas night.

Colin Murphy and Glen Murphy were charged with assaulting William Delaney causing him harm contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act, 1997, on 25 December at Ballygurteen, Paulstown, Co Kilkenny. They were further charged with assaulting Martin Doyle on the same date at Ballygurteen causing him harm.

They were also charged with causing damage to the back window, side window and wing mirror of a motor vehicle belonging to Fiona Donnelly at Ballygarten, and with damaging two telecommunication poles to value of €1,000 belonging to Eir.

They were also charged with destroying a motor vehicle, the property of Martin Doyle, by fire at Ballygarten, all on 25 December.

Glen Murphy was further charged with producing an article capable of inflicting serious injury, a glass Grey Goose vodka bottle, during the course of an assault on William Delaney, also on 25 December, at Ballygarten.

Furthermore, they were charged with using a mechanically propelled vehicle at Clogrennane, Co Carlow, on 22 December without the consent of owner Finian Brett.

Evidence

Sergeant Matthew Bhylan and Garda Timothy Tighe gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

Sergeant Bhylan told the court that a tractor was taken from a field and driven along the road crashing into two Eir poles.

He said the two accused got out of the tractor and approached a car being driven by Ms Donnelly, who was trying to reverse from the scene. Glen Murphy opened the door of the car while Colin Murphy got into the car and got out again. Miss Donnelly was able to identify both men.

She contacted William Delaney who on arrival at the scene was confronted by both men and struck with a bottle of vodka on the head, which resulted in him receiving seven stitches.

It is also alleged that Martin Doyle was badly beaten by both men, having been found on the road in a pool of blood.

Firearm

Sergeant Bhylan said Martin Doyle was removed to St Luke’s Hospital where he is currently in an induced coma, adding that there could be more serious charges brought in relation to this. He also said that a firearm was discharged during the struggle, with an empty cartridge later found.

He told the court that when the charges were put to both defendants, they made no reply.

Ross Pratt O'Brien, BL, for both accused, applied for bail. He also was granted free legal aid. Sergeant Bhylan objected to bail given the proximity of the address of both accused to the injured parties, while they also had previous convictions.

Judge Cheatle remanded both accused to Cloverhill Prison to appear again before Kilkenny District Court on 3 January.