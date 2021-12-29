I see that some of the Carlow Ploughing site that never got a second run won’t ever get a run again, as planning for a solar farm has gone in.

The site, outside Tullow, Co Carlow, had been booked for two years by the National Ploughing Association, but never got its second run in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The land, regarded as some of the most productive in the country, may see the tents and trade stalls of the Ploughing swapped for solar panels on ground mounted frames.

In a project that may incorporate a number of farms in the area, 10-year planning permission has been sought for a solar farm with a 35-year lifespan, which will connect to the national grid on lands with a total area of approximately 127ha.