Carnew Mart in Wicklow is set to host an online farm machinery auction this Monday 10 October.
Kicking off at 6.30pm sharp via the LSL platform, the sale is scheduled to include a wide range of modern farm machinery and equipment.
Some of the standout lots on offer include a 2011 Case IH Puma 180 tractor and front loader, a 2017 Manitou telehandler, a 30ft Dooley tri-axle livestock trailer, Keenan MechFiber 340 diet feeder, Broughan tri-axle low loader, McHale C460 straw blower, a Major 2600 gallon slurry tanker and an NC Super 3800 agitator. A selection of smaller lots including tools and implements are also catalogued for sale.
The full catalogue of entries can be found online via the LSL website. Interested parties can register by contacting the mart office prior to the auction.
Viewing will take place on Saturday 8 and Monday 10 October from 2pm to 5pm in Seabank, Arklow, Co Wicklow (Y14 XT93).
