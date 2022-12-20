A total of 60 pedigree in-lamb ewes will be on offer, inlcuding the entire 2021 crop from the Enniscrone flock. \ MacGregor Photography

The Enniscrone and Clew Bay Texel flocks are set to join forces once again for their annual Christmas Belles sale held in the Midland and Western Livestock Society show grounds in Carrick-on-Shannon on 28 December at 3pm.

Guest consignments this year come from the Brideswell and Carnaculla flocks.

A total of 60 pedigree in-lamb ewes will be available, along with 20 Texel ewe lambs and 10 recipient ewes with ET lambs at foot.

The service sire for the in-lamb ewes from the Enniscrone and Clewbay flocks is Clara Fandango, Blessington champion 2022 which was purchased for €13,000.

Similar to other years, the purchasers of the two highest-priced lots will be entitled to guest consignments at next year’s sale.

Celebrations

As part of the 30th anniversary celebrations, the Enniscrone flock is offering its entire 2021 hogget crop.

It will also be hosting a stock judging competition on the day for breeders under the age of 25.

All entrants to the competition will receive a €50 voucher towards a purchase at the sale, with the prizes of the competition as follows:

1st: One free flush with Prostar Genetics.

2nd: Semen from Clara Fandango for a flush.

3rd: €200 voucher for Prostar Genetics.

To enter, text your name, address and number to Ronan Gallagher on 087-983 7107.

South of Ireland Bluefaced Leicesters

The South of Ireland Bluefaced Leicester group will host its winter female sale after the Texel sale is completed.

A total of 60 females will be offered - 57 ewe lambs and three in-lamb ewe hoggets.

The South of Ireland Bluefaced Leicester female sale will see 57 ewe lambs and three in-lamb hoggets on offer. \ Mullagh Photography

There will be a mix of traditional and crossing-type sheep on offer, with top Irish and Scottish genetics in the bloodlines alongside some fantastic colouring and skins.

The Irish Farmers Journal will be in attendance at both sales, with a comprehensive report to follow online and in print.