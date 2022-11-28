Sunday's show of elite commercial cattle at the Carrick fatstock two-day event made for tough work for the team of judges.

After handling the senior Charolais classes earlier in the day, Martin Ryan was back for the Charolais junior classes.

He tapped out Luke Barnett’s Crossmolina Euro-sired heifer calf, which was the winner in the under 350kg Charolais heifer calf.

Reserve champion went to Martin Killen, whose CF52-bred heifer was second in her class to Barnett’s.

Junior Charolais champion exhibited by Clive and Luke Barnett.

John Cahalane made the long journey from Skibereen to judge the Belgian Blue classes on the day.

Ryan Greene, Co Donegal, claimed the senior champion sash with his heifer sired by the known show calf producer EPI.

Reserve senior champion went to O and J Stanley for their bullock retaining a calf’s mouth.

Cahalane was at the helm again for the junior blue classes.

Junior Belgian Blue champion exhibited by Chris Meehan.

After much deliberation, Chris Meehan, Co Mayo, clinched junior Belgian Blue champion with his smart black and white BYU-sired heifer calf.

Reserve junior champion went to well-known show man Cian McGloin, Co Leitrim. After a successful show season, his pair of Soloway View Dynamite heifers won first and second in the under 450kg class.

Simmental and Limousin

Shane and Alex McGreal finished a hugely successful year with their heifer calf sired by Saltire Impressive when Cinammon was tapped out as Simmental champion for the father-son duo.

Simmental champion exhibited by Shane and Alex McGreal.

Reserve Simmental champion went to Martin O’Connor for his Coose Jericho-sired heifer.

Renowned show man Gareth Corrie was at the helm for the Limousin judging, with the Co Down man tapping out Eamon O’Donovan’s Ballinloan Jaegerbomb heifer as his senior champion.

She had won the under 700kg breeding heifer class earlier in the show for the Limerick man.

Reserve senior Limousin champion went to Kieran Gibbons, having earlier won the beef heifer retaining calf’s mouth class.

Junior Limousin champion exhibited by Pearse McNamee and family.

In the junior championship, Pearse McNamee, Co Donegal, was back in the winning circles with his under 350kg Limousin heifer calf winner selected as junior Limousin champion.

Reserve junior champion went to the second-prizewinner in that class, exhibited by Johnathan McGowan, Co Mayo, with his Claddagh McCabe heifer.