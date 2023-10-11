The Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society Ltd is set to commence its autumn sale season, with a mixed breed sale on Saturday, 21 October.

This sale includes 23 Pedigree Angus heifers, of which 12 are from the Steil Angus Herd.

There are also 19 Angus bulls on offer, as well as a strong mix of Hereford, Simmental, Limousin and Charolais bulls and heifers, with catalogues now available from the Society or online.

Winter fair

The Society has now distributed its schedule of classes for the 2023 Winter Fair, which this year will see the show and sale of all senior cattle take place on Monday, 20 November, while the show of all calves and weanlings will take place on Sunday, 26 November, followed by the sale on Monday, 27 November.

Entries for the 2023 Winter Fair will close strictly on 3 November. Details of all events are available by contacting the secretary on 086-3883112.