Niamh, Dáithí and Chris Meehan with Moneypenny, the junior Belgian Blue champion and top-priced animal at the 2022 Winter Fair selling for €14,500. \ Tricia Kennedy

The Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society has announced its plans for the highly anticipated 2023 Carrick-on-Shannon Winter Fair.

After a hectic weekend jam-packed with spectators, exhibitors and a roaring trade in 2022, the committee has made the decision to host the annual show and sale across two weekends in November.

This year’s event will see the show and sale of all adult cattle on Monday 20 November while the show and sale of all weanlings and calves will be held over two days a week later– Sunday 26 November and Monday 27 November.

A new rule for this year will see just five exhibits allowed per exhibitor and all animals must be in the exhibitor’s herd on or before 31 August 2023.