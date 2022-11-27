Avril Gubbins with the first prize winning bullock for William Gubbins, Kilfinane, Co Limerick.

The Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society LTD returned this weekend for the annual winter fair show and sale.

The show, which took place in in Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday, saw a record 470 entries, proving that that the event is going from strength to strength.

Judging the Charolais and Parthenaise were Martin and Murt Ryan, Thurles, Co Tipperary. In the Limousin ring and officiating over the butcher’s heifer class was Gareth Corrie, Newtownards, Co Down. John Cahalane, Skibbereen, Co Cork, judged the Belgian Blues. In charge of Simmental judging was Chris White, Ringcommins, Co Dublin, with John Blackburn, Clogher, Co Tyrone, judging the Angus, Shorthorn and Hereford.

The prestigious RDS silver medal was up for grabs the hotly contested young stockperson competition.

The difficult task of judging the 26 young handlers fell to sisters Kirstin and Katie Cronin, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Securing the champion title was Clodagh McCaffrey, Elphin, Co Roscommon, followed by Rachel McCormack, Strokestown, Co Roscommon, in second and Katie Lordan, Dunmanway, Co Cork, in third.

In the bullock class for any breed showing two or more permanent teeth, William Gubbins, Kilfinane, Co Limerick, took the top spot, with John Kane, Ballinalee, Co Longford, in second.

In the mixed heifer class, Oran Gill, Ardara, Co Donegal took the top spot, with second prize going to Aidan Clarke, Cootehill, Co Cavan.

Dave McMahon with the senior Charolais champion.

The senior Charolais champion title was awarded to Dave McMahon, Srokestown, Co Roscommon. In reserve was Richard O’Beirne, Tuam, Co Galway.

PJ Smith with the reserve Charolais champion for Richard O'Beirne.

In the Shorthorn ring, Paul Coyne from Tuam, Co Galway, secured the top spot, with the reserve title going to Caitriona Sheridan, Dunleer, Co Louth.

In the Angus championship, John and William Jones took the title, followed in reserve by David Faughnan, Carrick- on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

David Faughnan with the Reserve Angus Champion

Keep an eye on www.farmersjournal.ie for more photographs and updates.