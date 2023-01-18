Carrie Acheson from Clonmel Co Tipperary, announcer at the National Ploughing Championships for the last 27 years. \ Philip Doyle

Carrie Acheson, known to all as the voice of the Ploughing, passed away on Monday 16 January.

A former TD for South Tipperary, Mayor of Clonmel, president of the Irish Red Cross, president of the Clonmel Show and member of the National Ploughing Association, Carrie packed a lot into her busy life.

For those who frequented the Ploughing, she was the purveyor of all the important information from ploughing results and presidential arrivals to lost children and mis-parked cars for 27 years.

Born in Tipperary town into the Barlow family, her father set up Barlo Farm Machinery in Clonmel, where Carrie worked as a young woman selling Claas combines, milking machines and David Brown tractors before moving into politics and taking a Dáil seat for Fianna Fáil in 1981.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin paid tribute to her as “an able and determined public representative, a true community activist”.

Predeceased by her husband Hugh, Carrie is survived by her son Brian, daughter-in-law Carmel, grandchildren Courtney and Robert, brother Aidan, sister Tras, nephews, nieces.

She will be laid to rest today, Thursday 19 January, in Clonmel.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.