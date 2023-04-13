Some of the heifers that will be offered for sale from the herd of Jim Heery on Saturday 15 April at 1pm. /Tricia Kennedy

Carrigallen Mart’s general cattle sale on Saturday 15 April will host Jim Heery’s annual heifer sale, with a total of 60 homebred heifers going under the hammer.

The heifers are a mixture of Belgian Blue, Limousin, Shorthorn and Charolais-cross and are mainly sired by AI bulls, with daughters of bulls such as Elderberry Galahad (LM), Accord De Wihogne (BB), Tarantino Fu Cleuzur (BB) and Leonardus Van De Uilenvlucht (BB) among some of this year’s consignment.

The heifers are all maiden, having been born in spring and summer of 2023, and are export eligible.

The sale of Jim’s heifers will start at 1pm, with bidding available ringside and online.

Free Irish Farmers Journal to your door

The Irish Farmers Journal commercial team will be on site, offering farmers the opportunity to trial home delivery of the Irish Farmers Journal.

Farmers will be able to avail of their free paper by approaching the team.

In pictures

Some of the heifers that will be offered for sale from the herd of Jim Heery on Saturday 15 April at 1pm. /Tricia Kennedy

Some of the heifers that will be offered for sale from the herd of Jim Heery on Saturday 15 April at 1pm. /Tricia Kennedy

Some of the heifers that will be offered for sale from the herd of Jim Heery on Saturday 15 April at 1pm. /Tricia Kennedy