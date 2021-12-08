Kerry directors were due to vote in a new chairperson this week but the meeting of the co-op board was cancelled.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands Kerry Co-op board director Denis Carroll is favourite for the chair seat that will be left vacant by the stepping aside of outgoing chair Mundy Hayes.

It is understood James Tangney will also run for the chair position.

No other directors are expected to run.

An in-person December meeting of the board was planned for Tuesday this week, but had to cancelled as storm Barra swept across the southwest.

The position of vice-chair is also up for election.

The election of chair to the board has now been postponed until Tuesday 14 December.

The most recent addition to the board was Limerick dairy farmer Fiachra Liston last Wednesday night as he defeated two other candidates in a tightly run contest.

Liston joins recently elected directors John O Sullivan, Shane Wall and Eoghan McCarthy on the 20-person board.