Financial incentives are a more effective way to encourage change in farming than creating more rules and regulations, a UK government minister has said.

Speaking to a committee of MPs last week, Mark Spencer said the UK government is not going to start “dictating to landowners and land managers what they can and can’t do with their land”.

The comments were made when the Farming Minister was asked about agricultural land coming out of production to be used for the likes of solar panels, or tree planting:

“I do think we need to look at the levers that we have available to us to influence that. Clearly we can do that through either carrots or sticks. I personally think carrots work a lot better,” the Conservative MP said.

Should be a 'free choice'

Spencer was also asked why the UK government is not advising the public to consume less meat and dairy, despite it being recommended by the likes of the Climate Change Committee.

“I don’t want to dictate what people can and can’t eat. I think that needs to be their free choice. What I think we can do is improve the efficiency of that meat production,” he responded.

“We can do that with genetics, we can do that with management techniques, and we can do that with new products which are coming on the market.

“We are doing a lot with methane suppressant feed additives,” Spencer added.