Samco Agri Sales will now carry the Case IH agency in addition to the Kverneland Group franchises.

Samco Agri Sales has been appointed as dealer for the Case IH tractors, harvesting equipment and telehandler range.

Renowned for the design and manufacture of the 3-in-1 maize drill, Samco in 2020 moved into its new 35,000sq ft factory and retail premises in Adare, Co Limerick, with the intention of opening a dealership. In September, 2020 the firm secured the agency for Kverneland, McConnel, Siloking and Vicon brands.

This appointment by Case IH builds on this, with Samco stating it has further plans to open a second depot in Tralee, Co Kerry, in early 2022.

The Samco Agri Sales team.

Sam Shine of Samco said: “We’re very excited to be adding the Case IH brand to our business.

“Our family has used Case IH machinery for many years and it’s a well-respected brand in this area that will complement our existing product range.

“The opening of an additional depot in Co Kerry will enable us to service an even greater area of customers and we are very much looking forward to taking delivery of our first Case IH machines in the new year.”

Since establishing Samco in 1997, Sam today runs the business with his two sons, Robert and Matthew. The business currently employs over 50 staff, with products working in over 25 countries.

In addition to its maize planters, the company continues to expand its fabrication portfolio which now includes sub-soilers, silage forks and more recently a unique 16-bale round bale chaser.