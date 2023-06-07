Aside from a power increase being the obvious change, the new Optum 340 CVXDrive features transmission upgrades among other small updates.

Case IH has announced a new flagship model for its Optum AFS Connect tractor range. The Optum 340 CVXDrive will make its European debut at Cereals 2023 in England next week.

The Optum 340 CVXDrive with AFS Connect takes the range from 270hp to 340hp and supplements the existing Optum 270 (270hp) and 300 (300hp) CVXDrive models. It offers 27hp, or 9%, more power than the Optum 300 CVXDrive, while peak torque is 1,398Nm at 1,400rpm, compared with 1,282Nm at the same speed for its smaller stablemate. The new 340 CVXDrive weighs no heavier than the existing models and therefore offers an increased power to weight ratio.

It features the same 6.7l Stage V FPT engine as its siblings but with an upgraded CVXDrive transmission. Improvements have mainly been made to the hydrostatic unit and control software, driveline components, rear differential and rear PTO. Additionally, there is a new external engine blow-by filter to reduce service time.

The AFS Connect Advanced telematics portal has also seen updates and can now be upgraded from Isobus Class 3 to Tractor Implement Management (TIM).

The AFS Vision Pro operating system is also new. This portal enables the remote management and monitoring of the entire fleet and data of the farm/business.