The Optum range now benefits from the AFS Connect cab.

Case IH originally introduced the Optum range of tractors in 2015 as a compact high-horsepower offering below its Magnum range. Now the range has received a facelift and benefits from a new cab, interior and connectivity package.

The new Optum AFS Connect range, like the line-up it succeeds, contains three models, with rated power outputs of 250hp, 270hp and 300hp, all featuring the Case’s own CVXDrive CVT transmission.

Similar to the new Magnum range, interior materials are now more of an automotive standard

The new cab welcomes improved visibility, space and lower noise levels. The ingress of natural light has been increased by 11% as result of more glass while overall cab space has been increased by 7.5% over the previous model.

The cab in particular has seen number of key control areas redesigned with many features inherited from the AFS Connect cab introduced on the Magnum series tractors in 2019. Similar to the new Magnum range, interior materials are now more of an automotive standard.

One of the inherited features is the new Multicontroller armrest and its multi-function lever, larger AFS Pro 1200 touchscreen monitor replacing the AFS Pro 700 unit and an A-pillar tablet-like display for engine/transmission information.

New Optum tractors are now equipped as standard with the Case IH AFS Connect telematics package. Other small updates include a new cab step arrangement.